Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.22

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.22 and traded as high as $49.51. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 43,627 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.