Head-To-Head Review: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amadeus IT Group and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 2 1 4 1 2.50 LEG Immobilien 1 2 3 0 2.33

Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. LEG Immobilien has a consensus price target of $94.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.18%. Given LEG Immobilien’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LEG Immobilien is more favorable than Amadeus IT Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 8.63% 9.85% 3.44% LEG Immobilien 264.14% 20.27% 9.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and LEG Immobilien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $3.16 billion 7.71 -$168.47 million $0.78 69.36 LEG Immobilien $617.70 million 7.57 $2.04 billion $25.82 2.44

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amadeus IT Group. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amadeus IT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats LEG Immobilien on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat. It also provides IT and management services for third-party. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio consisted of 166,189 residential units; 1,576 commercial units; and 45,438 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

