Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Critical Comparison

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.28 $11.73 million $2.54 10.28 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.91 $25.18 million $0.33 7.82

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ohio Valley Banc and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 21.66% 8.99% 0.97% Republic First Bancorp 13.64% 7.78% 0.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates sixteen offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty- six ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services, as well as on-line and mobile banking services. As of October 25, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

