Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $114.95

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

