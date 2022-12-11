Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) PT at $121.50

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

