CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $118.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

