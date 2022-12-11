Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $236.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

