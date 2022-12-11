Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $121.50

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

