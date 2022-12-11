CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

