TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TuSimple by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,044 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 63.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Trading Up 3.6 %

TuSimple stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

