TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $26.07 Average PT from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Oppenheimer cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in TuSimple by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $388.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

