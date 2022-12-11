AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $4,905,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.