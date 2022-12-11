AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %
APP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
