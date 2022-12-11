AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %

APP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,031. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $120,999,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

