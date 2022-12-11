Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.