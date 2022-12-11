Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $111.00

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $583,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Entegris by 116.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 2.6 %

Entegris stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

