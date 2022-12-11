Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.13).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 880 ($10.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

LON:PNN opened at GBX 941.50 ($11.48) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,217 ($14.84). The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,830.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 876.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 941.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 770.60%.

In related news, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($110.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,873.50).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

