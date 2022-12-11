Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 880 ($10.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($110.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,873.50).

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

LON:PNN opened at GBX 941.50 ($11.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 876.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 941.64. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,217 ($14.84). The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,830.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 770.60%.

About Pennon Group

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

