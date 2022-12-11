Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

