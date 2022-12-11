Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $156.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

