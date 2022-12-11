Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

