Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $111.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 2.6 %

Entegris stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.