Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $49.70

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.