e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

