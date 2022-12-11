Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.
Numinus Wellness Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Numinus Wellness stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Numinus Wellness has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.75.
About Numinus Wellness
