Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Numinus Wellness Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Numinus Wellness stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Numinus Wellness has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.75.

Get Numinus Wellness alerts:

About Numinus Wellness

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Numinus Wellness Inc provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health landscape. The company operates in two divisions, Salvation Botanicals and Numinus Health. The Salvation Botanicals division offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics; and full suite testing and custom testing of cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.