Morgan Stanley Lowers Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OROCF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allkem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allkem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allkem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Allkem Stock Performance

Allkem stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

