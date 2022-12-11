Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target Raised to 1,370.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,717.50.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $218.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $214.49. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.