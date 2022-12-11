Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Rotork Stock Performance

RTOXF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

