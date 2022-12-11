SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALRF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

