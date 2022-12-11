JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target to £124

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £120 ($146.32) to £124 ($151.20) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($139.74) to GBX 9,910 ($120.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $218.15.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

