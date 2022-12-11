Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Raised to €5.25

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNMRF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

SNMRF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

