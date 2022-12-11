Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Price Target Raised to €49.50

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €48.50 ($51.05) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Talanx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at 34.77 on Thursday. Talanx has a 1 year low of 34.49 and a 1 year high of 34.77.
About Talanx
