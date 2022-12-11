Morgan Stanley Raises Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €32.90

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €31.50 ($33.16) to €32.90 ($34.63) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.