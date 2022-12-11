Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $38.60

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.87.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

