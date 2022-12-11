JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 205

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.08. Schindler has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $274.09.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

