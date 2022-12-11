StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SANM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
