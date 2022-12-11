Financial Survey: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and (NYSE:LEU)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) and (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Martin Marietta Materials and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 0 9 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $398.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $5.41 billion 4.09 $702.50 million $13.43 26.58 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 13.59% 11.43% 5.27% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.