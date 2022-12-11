Financial Survey: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -29.71% -90.73% -44.42% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 248.39%. Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,851.22%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than ChromaDex.

41.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Smart for Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.71 -$27.13 million ($0.29) -5.34 Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.45 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Smart for Life on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

