StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of EML opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

