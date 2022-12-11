StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EML opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
