StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.
In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
