StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

