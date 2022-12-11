Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) to Outperform

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
TBVPF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
