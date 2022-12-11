Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Critical Contrast

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 13.29 $827.65 million $6.89 22.73 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.81 $303.91 million $7.59 15.28

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 50.97% 24.07% 8.56% Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29%

Dividends

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Extra Space Storage pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Extra Space Storage and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 1 4 0 2.29 Camden Property Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $183.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $146.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Extra Space Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.