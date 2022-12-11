DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

About DBV Technologies

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $248.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.