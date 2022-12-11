EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $385.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,977 shares of company stock worth $536,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

