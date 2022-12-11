Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

