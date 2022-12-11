Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
