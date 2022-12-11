Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Financial Review

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.25% -1.60% Ocugen N/A -67.83% -59.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 6.93 -$58.37 million ($0.35) -3.86

Volatility and Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ocugen has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ocugen beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.