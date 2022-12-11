The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $40.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

