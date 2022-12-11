The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

