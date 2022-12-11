Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.54).
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,508 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,354.79). Insiders have acquired 7,706 shares of company stock worth $612,962 over the last ninety days.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
