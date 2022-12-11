Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after buying an additional 261,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 25.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FUN opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.