Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.